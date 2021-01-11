Virat-Anushka blessed with baby girl

Last updated on: January 11, 2021 17:01 IST

India captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka were blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

"We are thrilled to share with you we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli said in a statement on Twitter.



"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Kohli returned from Australia last month on paternity leave after leading India in the first Test in Adelaide.