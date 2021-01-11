News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat-Anushka blessed with baby girl

Virat-Anushka blessed with baby girl

Last updated on: January 11, 2021 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka were blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

 

"We are thrilled to share with you we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli said in a statement on Twitter.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Kohli returned from Australia last month on paternity leave after leading India in the first Test in Adelaide.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: How well do Anushka and Virat know each other?
SEE: How well do Anushka and Virat know each other?
'When we found out, we were over the moon'
'When we found out, we were over the moon'
How Kohli is pampering Anushka
How Kohli is pampering Anushka
Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 10 states so far: Govt
Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 10 states so far: Govt
How Ashwin defied pain to rescue India at SCG
How Ashwin defied pain to rescue India at SCG
What's on Sonakshi's mind?
What's on Sonakshi's mind?
IMA asks 3.5L members to voluntarily get vaccinated
IMA asks 3.5L members to voluntarily get vaccinated

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

This is how Anushka irritates Virat!

This is how Anushka irritates Virat!

Anushka, Virat ring in 2021 with Natasa, Hardik

Anushka, Virat ring in 2021 with Natasa, Hardik

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use