Pant's Noble Gesture Warms Hearts

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's act of kindness has earned him a lot of admiration. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has once again proven he's a champion both on and off the field.

In a touching act of kindness, Pant extended financial support to an underprivileged student from Karnataka who was struggling to afford higher education.

The cricketer's quiet gesture has drawn widespread praise as fans and netizens alike applauded his generosity and commitment to empowering the next generation.

The swashbuckling southpaw, who impressed in the recent Test series against England, pitched in to support Jyoti Kanaboor Math, a native of Bagalkot district in northern Karnataka, who was staring at an uncertain future despite scoring 83 percent marks in her II PUC (Class 12) examinations.

Although she secured admission to the Bachelor of Computer Applications at the BLDE College, Jamkhandi, the admission fee of Rs 40,000 was beyond her family's means.

Her father Teerthayya, who runs a small tea shop, tried his best to help Jyoti pursue her dreams, but given the family's financial situation, raising such a big amount at short notice was a tall order.

It was then the family approached local contractor Anil Hunashikatti seeking his guidance to avail scholarships or financial aid.

Moved by their plight, Anil contacted Akashay Naik, one of his friends in Bengaluru. Akshay is close to the cricketer and when he shared Jyoti's story with him, Pant transferred Rs 40,000, her first semester fee, directly to the college's bank account.

Jyoti shared a heartfelt message, expressing immense gratitude for his support. 'I am very thankful to Rishabh Pant and pray to God to bless him with good health. I am also grateful to Anil Anna and Akshay Naik sir. I will never forget their help.

'I want to become a software engineer and will make the best use of this opportunity. I also want to say save the girl child and empower the girl child. Lastly, after becoming a software engineer, I will also help poor children.'

The college also appreciated Pant's kind gesture: 'We extend our heartfelt appreciation for your generous gesture of personally paying the first semester admission fee. We sincerely hope your support to underprivileged students continue,' the BLDE College authorities said in a letter addressed to Pant.

As tributes pour in, Pant's act stands as a shining example of how sports personalities can inspire change beyond the boundary lines.