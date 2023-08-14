News
When Rinku Met Rishabh

When Rinku Met Rishabh

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 14, 2023 18:32 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Singh/Instagram
 

Rinku Singh -- who carved a reputation for himself in IPL 2023 with his ferocious batting -- and Rishabh Pant -- who was sadly missing from this year's tournament because he was recovering from the after-effects of the horrific car accident last December -- met up at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rinku is preparing for the three-match T20I series in Ireland, starting on Friday, while Rishabh is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.

'Hustle and Struggle', Rinku captioned the Instagram post.

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

