When Rinku Met Rishabh

Rinku Singh -- who carved a reputation for himself in IPL 2023 with his ferocious batting -- and Rishabh Pant -- who was sadly missing from this year's tournament because he was recovering from the after-effects of the horrific car accident last December -- met up at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rinku is preparing for the three-match T20I series in Ireland, starting on Friday, while Rishabh is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.



'Hustle and Struggle', Rinku captioned the Instagram post.