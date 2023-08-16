News
Pant Bats With Confidence!

Pant Bats With Confidence!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 16, 2023 18:06 IST
With Jasprit Bumrah all set to bowl in the first T20I against Ireland on Friday, Indian cricket fans now eagerly anticipate Rishabh Pant's return to the national team.

During a recreational event organised by the JSW Foundation as part of Independence Day celebrations, Pant faced a few deliveries in a game at a sports facility near Bengaluru on August 15.

A fan-captured video, shared on X nee Twitter, shows Pant confidently striding forward to dispatch the ball beyond the playing area, accompanied by enthusiastic cheers.

Pant plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, a team co-owned by the JSW group.

SEE: Rishabh Pant bats at a recreational game in Vijaynagar near Bengaluru on Tuesday. Video: Kind courtesy CricketMAN2/Twitter

 

The 25 year old has been sidelined from the game after injuries sustained during a car accident on the Dehradun-Delhi highway in December.

Pant is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India issued a fitness update, confirming that Pant is making significant strides in his rehabilitation journey, having resumed batting and wicket-keeping activities during net sessions.

 

On Tuesday, Pant also addressed a gathering at the JSW Foundation programme.

A video shared by JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal captured Pant passionately imploring the audience to cherish life's enjoyment, regardless of age.

'As you grow older, the love for the game might diminish. The pressures of life, ambitions, and expectations often overshadow the joy. But remember, don't miss out on the enjoyment in life,' Pant's voice resounds in the video.

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

