Yuvraj pays tributes to 'fiercest competitor' Russell

Yuvraj pays tributes to 'fiercest competitor' Russell

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 23, 2025 21:26 IST

Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell finished his T20I career with 1,122 runs in 86 matches at an average of 22. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh paid rich tributes to West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell who retired from international cricket on Wednesday.

Calling Russell one of the fiercest cricketers, Yuvraj posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page. 

"One of the fiercest competitors on the field be it with bat, ball or bare hands! Didn't matter what the situation was, few could turn a game like you! Much respect, big man! Good luck for the next innings," Yuvraj wrote. 

Russell bade goodbye to international cricket after the second T20I against Australia at Jamaica on Wednesday, which the Men in Maroon lost by eight wickets.

However, the Jamaican bowed out with a typical quickfire knock, blasting 36 off just 15 balls, with two fours and four sixes in his final innings. 

'Dre Russ' finished his illustrious T20I career with 1,122 runs in 86 matches at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of over 163. He scored three half-centuries, with a best score of 71. He is the 11th-highest run-getter in T20Is for the Windies.

He is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the side, with 61 scalps at an average of 31.45.

 

He ends his international career with 2,158 runs at an average of 23.97 in 143 matches and 123 innings, with seven fifties and a best score of 92 not out.

He took a total of 132 international wickets at an average of 32.21, with best bowling figures of 4-35. Scoring just two runs and taking a wicket in the lone Test that he played, Russell was a solid performer in ODIs, with 1,034 runs at an average of 27.21 in 56 matches at a strike rate of 130.22.

He scored four half-centuries in the 50-over format, with the best score of 92 not out. In ODIs, he also took 70 wickets at an average of 31.84, with best figures of 4-35.

REDIFF CRICKET
