HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 1000 and counting! Rahul joins elite list of batters

1000 and counting! Rahul joins elite list of batters

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 19:01 IST

x

Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul has now completed 1000 Test runs in England, becoming only the fifth Indian to do so. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

As India got off to a strong start in the must-win fourth Test for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, opener K L Rahul achieved a major career milestone, joining an elite list of Indian batters with 1,000 or more Test runs in England.

Before the match, Rahul had 989 runs in 12 Tests in England at an average of 41.20. He has hit four centuries and two half-centuries with the best score being 149.

On Day 1 of the fourth Test,  Rahul reached the landmark by hitting a boundary through backward point off Chris Woakes.  

He is only the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar (1,575 runs), Rahul Dravid (1,376 runs), Sunil Gavaskar (1,152 runs) and Virat Kohli (1,096 runs) to score 1,000 or more Test runs in England.

 

The stylish right-hander, who eventually got out for 46 off 98 balls, has  aggregated 421 runs in seven innings in the ongoing series with the help of two centuries and a half-century. 

Currently, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the five-match series.

This is also his best Test series in terms of runs, surpassing the tally of 393 runs in four matches which he recorded during the 2016-17 home series against Australia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Rahul, Jaiswal Give India Solid Start in 4th Test
PIX: Rahul, Jaiswal Give India Solid Start in 4th Test
Farokh Engineer Honoured With Stand At Old Trafford!
Farokh Engineer Honoured With Stand At Old Trafford!
All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj
All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj
Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues
Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues
AB De Villiers destroys India in 88-run WCL hammering
AB De Villiers destroys India in 88-run WCL hammering

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

webstory image 2

Himesh Reshammiya's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Mukesh Classics

VIDEOS

Janvi scripts history for holding five Guinness World Records in freestyle skating10:04

Janvi scripts history for holding five Guinness World...

Aditya Roy Kapur gets special gift from a fan1:11

Aditya Roy Kapur gets special gift from a fan

BSF on High Alert at India-Pakistan Border1:02

BSF on High Alert at India-Pakistan Border

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD