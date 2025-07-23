1000 and counting! Rahul joins elite list of batters

IMAGE: KL Rahul has now completed 1000 Test runs in England, becoming only the fifth Indian to do so. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

As India got off to a strong start in the must-win fourth Test for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, opener K L Rahul achieved a major career milestone, joining an elite list of Indian batters with 1,000 or more Test runs in England.

Before the match, Rahul had 989 runs in 12 Tests in England at an average of 41.20. He has hit four centuries and two half-centuries with the best score being 149.

On Day 1 of the fourth Test, Rahul reached the landmark by hitting a boundary through backward point off Chris Woakes.

He is only the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar (1,575 runs), Rahul Dravid (1,376 runs), Sunil Gavaskar (1,152 runs) and Virat Kohli (1,096 runs) to score 1,000 or more Test runs in England.

The stylish right-hander, who eventually got out for 46 off 98 balls, has aggregated 421 runs in seven innings in the ongoing series with the help of two centuries and a half-century.

Currently, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the five-match series.

This is also his best Test series in terms of runs, surpassing the tally of 393 runs in four matches which he recorded during the 2016-17 home series against Australia.