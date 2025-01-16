How Gambhir Plans To Crack The Whip

'Gambhir raised concerns about a lack of discipline within the team.'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli and Akash Deep. Photograph: BCCI

Following two consecutive Test series defeats, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to limit family time for Indian players on international tours. This decision, sources reveal, stems from a suggestion by Coach Gautam Gambhir, who aims to address perceived indiscipline within the team.

Sources reveal the recommendation to limit family time came directly from Gambhir, who aims to address indiscipline in the Indian dressing room.

According to the new policy, families will only be allowed to accompany players for 14 days during tours lasting 45 days or more. On shorter tours, family stays will be limited to just seven days.

During a review meeting, Gambhir highlighted the lack of discipline within the team following their defeat in the Border-Gavaskar series.

'Gambhir raised concerns about a lack of discipline within the team during a review meeting following the Australia series loss,' an anonymous source disclosed to India Today. 'He emphasised the need for stricter rules regarding family stays, a viewpoint shared by the players.'

Furthermore, Gambhir has called for increased discipline among junior players, particularly concerning their off-field behaviour. Reports indicate limited team bonding activities during the Australia tour, with only one team dinner taking place throughout the extended period.

In addition to addressing family stays, a senior Indian player reportedly suggested during the review meeting that match fees should be tied to performance.

'Instead of distributing match fees immediately, they should be linked to individual contributions in games. This would ensure players prioritise domestic cricket and national commitments,' the source added.

A meeting between Gambhir and a BCCI official is expected on the sidelines of the first T20I against England in Kolkata.