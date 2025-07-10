HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pant Sets Record, Then Walks Off With Finger Injury

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to ArticleWatch as Video
July 10, 2025 19:24 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: India were dealt a big blow with Rishabh Pant forced out with injury. Photograph: BCCI

India's ever-animated wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was his chirpy, energetic self behind the stumps on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord’s, until a cruel twist forced him off the field with a finger injury that has left Team India and fans holding their breath.

The 27-year-old assisted in making early inroads into England’s batting line-up, grabbing two sharp catches off Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling to send openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley packing in the first session.

 

In doing so, Pant etched his name in the record books, surpassing Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal to register the most catches by an Asian wicketkeeper in Tests on English soil -- 40 and counting.

But joy quickly turned to concern.

Midway through the second session, Pant was seen in discomfort after seemingly hurting his finger during a take. The Indian physio rushed onto the field for a quick assessment. Moments later, Pant trudged off, grimacing, leaving the gloves to Dhruv Jurel.

Commentators speculated the injury might be a fracture, though the extent of the damage remains unconfirmed.

The BCCI, as of now, has not released an official update on Pant’s condition.

With India already thin on experience behind the stumps and in the middle of a hard-fought series, Pant’s absence, even if temporary, could just tilt the balance in England’s favour, giving them a mental edge.

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

