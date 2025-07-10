Reddy in history books after twin strikes at Lord's

IMAGE: India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley 6. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made himself count and entered the record books on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Thursday..

Reddy, brought into the attack just after the first hour of play in the 14th over, struck twice in his very first over by removing both England openers.

The all-rounder first took out Ben Duckett, cramping him on the leg side. A shortish delivery down the leg and Duckett tried to pull it over mid-wicket only to edge it to the keeper.

He made 23 off 40 balls with the help of three fours.

IMAGE: Ben Duckett is strangled down the leg side and edges the ball to the keeper. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Two balls later, Nitish struck again to remove Zak Crawley who got a peach of a ball.

A good length delivery outside off, Crawely poked at it, only to edge it to the keeper. Crawely was dismissed after making 18 off 43 balls containing four boundaries.

This is only the second time since 2002 that an Indian pacer has struck twice in their first over of the innings in men's Tests.

Irfan Pathan did it against Pakistan at Karachi in 2006, where he took a hat-trick, and Reddy did it today.

Earlier, England won the toss and decide to bat first in the third Test against India at Lord's on Thursday under sunny skies at the home of cricket and conditions that should favour the batsmen.