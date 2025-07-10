Sachin Immortalised at Lord's

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar joins a rare group of cricketers to be commemorated in the museum at Lord's. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a special ceremony at the Home of Cricket, a portrait of Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at the MCC Museum at Lord's on Thursday morning.

The event marked yet another tribute to the iconic batter, who remains one of the most celebrated figures in the sport's history.

Tendulkar joins a rare group of cricketers to be commemorated in the museum through portraiture. The unveiling adds to his long-standing legacy at cricket's most hallowed ground.

'A very special morning,' MCC said in a statement, sharing images of the ceremony. The portrait now stands alongside those of other greats who have left their mark on the game.