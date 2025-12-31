'Pant Just Needs To Bat, And Bat'

'He just has to do what he does best -- which is to destroy opposition bowling.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was not picked for the T20I series against New Zealand and was also overlooked for the T20 World Cup next month. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deep Dasgupta has a simple piece of advice for Rishabh Pant, who has fallen out of favour for India in One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals.



He wants the young left-hander to continue his fearless approach -- which has worked brilliantly for him in Tests -- in white ball cricket as well.



Dasgupta believes that the key challenge for Pant is more mental than technical as he aims to replicate his Test success in white ball cricket.



'It's mental. It's absolutely mental,' Dasgupta told the India Today channel.



'There's no two ways about it. He just has to go out there and do what he does best -- which is to destroy opposition bowling. Don't worry too much. Don't make things complicated.'



Pant was not picked for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and was also overlooked for the T20 World Cup, with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan getting the nod.



Pant, who was part of India's T20 World Cup victory last year, has not featured for India in T20Is since July last year and he hasn't been selected in the ODI team for more than a year.



Dasgupta, who played eight Tests and five ODIs for India, urged Pant to figure out his role in T20Is and ODIs.

'In T20 cricket, is he a top-three batter? Or is he a middle-order batter or is he a finisher? What's he? He needs to answer these questions. As far as I am concerned, he is a top-three batter in T20I cricket. In ODIs, he is a good No.4 or No.5,' he added.



To rediscover his rhythm, it is important for the left-hander to play the domestic white ball tournaments like Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy to get into the groove.



'He just needs to bat, and bat. He got a excellent 70-odd for Delhi. He just needs to keep scoring runs, playing white-ball cricket wherever he gets the opportunity, domestic or otherwise and learn his trade, learn what suits him,' pointed out Dasgupta

The former Bengal stumper compared Pant's batting style to the great Virender Sehwag.



'I see a lot of Viru in him, simple, uncomplicated, unapologetic batting. He is who he is.'