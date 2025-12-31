HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
157 off 75! Sarfaraz Khan lights up Vijay Hazare Trophy

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025 13:43 IST

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan’s knock was not just about brute force but timing and authority. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Sarfaraz Khan delivered a thunderous reminder of his white-ball credentials ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, blasting a breathtaking 157 off just 75 balls for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Goa on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was in devastating form, smashing 14 sixes and nine fours in an innings that completely dismantled the opposition.

 

After Goa chose to bowl, Mumbai were jolted early when Angkrish Raghuvanshi fell cheaply. Yashasvi Jaiswal (46) and Musheer Khan (60) provided initial stability, but it was Sarfaraz’s arrival that transformed the innings. With his trademark power and fearless intent, he took control, attacking from the outset and accelerating at a remarkable pace.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz’s knock was not just about brute force but timing and authority, underlining his consistency across domestic formats.

Coming at a crucial juncture, the innings served as a timely statement to the selectors, strengthening his case for inclusion in the New Zealand ODI series beginning January 11 and reinforcing his status as one of India’s most prolific domestic performers.

