Padikkal's 3rd ton in 4 games... turns VHT into ODI trial

Padikkal's 3rd ton in 4 games... turns VHT into ODI trial

REDIFF CRICKET
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025 14:15 IST

Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal struck a measured 113 off 116 balls against Puducherry. Photograph: Devdutt Padikkal/Instagram

Devdutt Padikkal is turning the Vijay Hazare Trophy into a compelling audition for higher honours, registering his third century in four matches to keep his name firmly in the India ODI conversation.

The 25-year-old left-hander struck a measured 113 off 116 balls against Puducherry at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad, once again anchoring Karnataka’s innings at the top of the order.

 

Padikkal was well supported by skipper Mayank Agarwal, who hammered 132 off 124 deliveries, as the pair stitched together a dominant 228-run opening stand. Their partnership laid the foundation for Karnataka’s imposing total of 363 for 4 in 50 overs, effectively sealing control of the contest early.

This latest hundred followed Padikkal’s previous scores of 147 against Jharkhand and 124 versus Kerala, with his only modest outing being a quick 22 off 12 balls. Across four matches, he has already piled up 405 runs, underlining his consistency and appetite for big scores.

Padikkal’s broader List A numbers make an equally compelling case. In just 36 innings, he has scored 12 centuries and 12 fifties -- an exceptional conversion rate that highlights his reliability and growing maturity in the 50-over format, and keeps him firmly in the selectors’ reckoning.

