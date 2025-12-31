The Retirements That Shook Indian Cricket in 2025

2025 will go down as one of the most unsettling chapters in Indian cricket -- not merely because of who retired, but because of how and when it happened.

This was not a season of ceremonial farewells or slow, expected goodbyes. Instead, Indian cricket was jolted by sudden exits that left fans, former players and even team-mates searching for clarity rather than closure.

At the heart of the unease were Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two pillars of India's modern Test era. Their retirements from the longest format, announced within days of each other in May, came without the gradual winding down that typically accompanies careers of such magnitude. Even months later, the question continues to echo across the cricketing landscape: why now?

The timing only deepened the mystery. Fresh off a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia -- where India were outplayed and their senior batters struggled for consistency -- Kohli and Rohit chose to step away from Tests just weeks before a crucial tour of England.

There were no farewell matches, no extended explanations, only brief statements that did little to address the sense that something had been left unfinished.

Notably, neither Kohli nor Rohit has stepped away from the ODI format. Both remain central to India's 50-over plans and, by all indications, appear determined to extend their white-ball careers towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, suggesting that their hunger for silverware and unfinished business with the format remains undiminished.

Ravichandran Ashwin, too, brought the curtain down on his long association with Indian cricket, while several seasoned domestic stalwarts quietly called time on their journeys.

2025 will be remembered as the year Indian cricket let go of a golden generation and turned towards a new chapter.

Here's a look at the players whose retirements, in different ways, defined Indian cricket in 2025.

Virat Kohli

Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket in May came just days before India embarked on a crucial tour of England and midway through the IPL season.

Though speculation had been building for months, the announcement still landed with a sense of finality that few careers command.

Kohli walked away as one of India's greatest-ever Test batters and unquestionably its most influential Test captain.

As captain in 68 Tests, Kohli led India to 40 victories, the most by any Indian skipper, redefining India's approach to Test cricket -- particularly overseas.

His insistence on pace-heavy attacks, elite fitness standards, and aggressive on-field intensity transformed India from a formidable home side into a team capable of winning consistently abroad.

Over the course of 123 Tests, he amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, striking 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. But numbers alone do not capture Kohli's impact.

Yet, his exit from Tests does not mark a full farewell. Kohli remains firmly part of India's ODI setup, with the 2027 World Cup looming large, a tournament that could yet provide a final defining chapter to his international career.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit's departure carried an air of controversy and suddenness. In May, he announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an abrupt end to his leadership and red-ball career.

Later, India named Shubman Gill as their new Test captain for the England tour, signalling a clear shift towards youth as part of the 2027 World Cup cycle.

For a player who reinvented himself late, Rohit's Test journey was as compelling as it was unconventional. He finished with 67 Tests, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries -- numbers that tell the story of a batter who found his true calling well into his 30s.

Rohit's transformation into a Test opener in 2019 altered the course of his red-ball career. Once viewed primarily as a limited overs specialist, he became a commanding presence at the top of the order, particularly in home conditions, where his penchant for big hundreds often dictated the tempo of matches.

Appointed Test captain in 2022, Rohit led India in 24 Tests, steering the side through a transitional phase while managing an intense multi-format workload. His leadership style stood in contrast to Kohli's -- calmer, more understated, and less confrontational -- yet effective in fostering stability during change.

Like Kohli, Rohit continues in the ODI format, with the 2027 World Cup emerging as a potential final frontier for two of India's modern greats.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Few players have left a deeper imprint on Indian cricket in the 21st century than Ashwin, a cricketer whose career was shaped as much by introspection as by excellence.

Long before his retirement became reality, Ashwin had drawn a personal line in the sand. The 2012 home series loss to England, a rare and painful moment for Indian cricket, prompted him to promise himself that if India were to lose another Test series at home, it would mark the end of his journey.

That moment arrived more than a decade later. After India suffered a whitewash at home against New Zealand, Ashwin chose to act on a vow he had made years earlier. His retirement from international cricket came midway through the 2024-2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, when he returned home during the series -- a decision that stunned the cricketing world and quietly signalled the beginning of the end of his international career. The announcement came after the third Test in Brisbane.

Ashwin was quick to clarify that the decision was entirely his own, dismissing speculation that it had been influenced by team management or external pressure.

It was later in 2025 that Ashwin fully stepped away from Indian cricket, calling time on his IPL career as well. While he was slated to feature in the Big Bash League, an injury ruled him out, effectively bringing down the curtain on a glittering professional career.

Ashwin's legacy extends far beyond his impressive numbers. More than a classical off-spinner, he was a tactician, an innovator, and a thinking cricketer who constantly stayed ahead of batters.

Through subtle variations, sharp field placements, and an acute understanding of match-ups, Ashwin shaped games as much with his mind as with the ball.

He retires as one of India's greatest match-winners, particularly in Test cricket, and as a player who thrived in an era of relentless scrutiny, fierce competition, and constant evolution -- leaving behind a legacy defined by intelligence, conviction, and control.

Varun Aaron

Fast bowler Aaron officially retired from all representative cricket on January 10, 2025, ending a career that promised much but was repeatedly disrupted by injuries.

Aaron burst onto the scene as one of the fastest bowlers India had produced in years. He represented India in nine Tests and nine ODIs between 2011 and 2015, often impressing with raw pace and hostility. However, recurring stress injuries curtailed his international ambitions.

Despite setbacks, Aaron continued to serve Indian cricket through domestic tournaments and the IPL, offering experience and leadership at the state level.

Wriddhiman Saha

Saha retired from all forms of cricket on February 1, 2025, bringing an end to one of the most understated yet respected careers in Indian cricket.

Saha played 40 Tests for India, scoring 1,353 runs, but his true value lay behind the stumps. Widely regarded as one of the finest wicketkeepers India has produced, Saha's glovework -- especially on turning tracks -- set benchmarks for technical excellence.

Often operating in the shadows of flashier batters, Saha became the first-choice Test wicketkeeper during a crucial phase of India's dominance at home.

Cheteshwar Pujara

When Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on August 24, 2025, it felt like the final brick had been removed from India's famed Test batting core.

Pujara played 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries. More than numbers, his legacy lies in time spent at the crease. Pujara absorbed pressure, wore down attacks, and allowed stroke-makers around him to flourish.

His performances in Australia -- particularly during the 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 tours -- were instrumental in India's historic series victories. In an era increasingly dominated by pace and tempo, Pujara remained a throwback to patience and resilience.

Amit Mishra

Leg-spinner Mishra retired from all professional cricket on September 4, closing a career that spanned formats and generations.

Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, but his most enduring legacy came in the IPL, where he remains the only bowler to claim three hat-tricks.

Known for his accuracy, control, and ability to strike in the middle overs, Mishra carved out a niche even as T20 batting evolved rapidly.

Often under-rated, his longevity -- especially in franchise cricket -- spoke volumes about his adaptability and skill.

Mohit Sharma

The final retirement of the year came in December, when Mohit Sharma announced his decision to step away from all forms of cricket, including the IPL, on December 3, 2025.

Mohit enjoyed success across teams in the IPL and was a dependable performer in domestic cricket. While his international career was brief, his ability to swing the new ball and deliver in high-pressure IPL games made him a valued asset.