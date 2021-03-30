Pant is like Viv Richards: Inzy

March 30, 2021 11:10 IST

'In the '70s, Vivian Richards used to be the difference between the West Indies and any other side.'

'Similarly, Pant was the difference between India and England.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant reverse sweeps Jofra Archer for a six in the first T20 International in Ahmedabad, March 12, which Kevin Pietersen hailed as 'The greatest shot ever played in cricket'. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant made a dream comeback to the Indian team this year.

His match-saving contribution in the Sydney Test and his match-winning innings in the Brisbane Test against the Aussies began a new chapter in the 23-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman's career.

The left-hander followed it up with another scintillating performance in the Test series against England and then played a crucial role in the ODIs as well, as India won the series 3-2.

Pakistan cricketing great Inzamam-ul Haq believes Pant was the difference between India and England in the ODI series.

'What a player he is! After a long time, I've seen such a player who plays much better than you think of a player how he should be. I've been following him since the India tour of Australia. He doesn't seem like playing under pressure,' Inzy said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

'Even in Australia, when all the seniors were out with injuries, his effortless batting at the middle-order made it look as if India haven't lost any wicket or they aren't playing on Australian soil,' Inzy added.

'Earlier, players used to struggle while playing Down Under, but Pant is not bothered at all. Earlier in the '70s, Vivian Richards used to be the difference between the West Indies and any other side. Similarly, Pant was the difference between India and England,' Inzy declared.

'The way he expresses himself and the range of strokes he has, I have seen it only in two wicket-keeper batsmen in the last 30-35 years, M S Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist. These were the two wicket-keepers who could change a match.

'The kind of performance Rishabh Pant is giving, if he continues to play in the same manner,' Inzy predicted, 'he will leave both of them behind, and by quite some distance.'