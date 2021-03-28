Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant for his display with the bat

March 28, 2021 19:27 IST

IMAGE: The flamboyant Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant slammed his highest ODI score in the series-deciding third and final ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After smashing 77 runs in 40 balls in the second ODI, Pant played a smart innings to register 78 runs in 62 balls, with five fours, and four sixes in his innings. The left-hander missed out on his maiden ton after he nicked a ball to keeper Jos Buttler, but he received praise from Sunil Gavaskar for his display with the bat.

Pant also became only the third India wicket-keeper batsman to score multiple fifty-plus scores in a series against England after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s three fifties in 2011, Rahul Dravid’s two fifties in 2002, Dhoni’s two fifties vs England in 2011.

The former India captain Gavaskar said that Pant has been playing intelligent cricket.

"Very, very impressed. He is carrying on the good form he has been in the past three-four months. Most of all, he is playing smart and intelligent cricket. He is not trying to slog every ball," Gavaskar said.

"He is waiting for the right ball to come when the ball is tossed up and within his range, that's when he is playing the big shot.”

"Otherwise, look at some of the other shots he has played. He has used the bottom hand to a good effect. He knows exactly where the fielders are. Therefore, he is making sure he is hitting the ball in vacant spaces," Gavaskar added.

Retired Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq made a bold claim about Pant after his fireworks.

“The way he expresses himself and the range of strokes he has, I have seen it only in two wicketkeeper batsmen in the last 30-35 years, MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist. These were the two wicket-keepers who could change a match. The kind of performance Rishabh Pant is giving, if he continues to play in the same manner, he will leave both of them behind, and by quite some distance,” Inzy said on his Youtube channel.