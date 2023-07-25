Pakistan Ahead Of India In WTC Points Table

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

India's hopes for a 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies were dashed as rain washed out the final day of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a draw.

Having convincingly won the first Test in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs, India seemed well positioned to push for victory after setting the West Indies a challenging 365 run target and reducing them to 76-2 on Sunday.

Unfortunately, persistent rain in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago kept the pitch covered throughout the fifth day, leaving India with a 1-0 series win.

This result impacted India's standing on the World Test Championship points table as well.

The West Indies series marked the beginning of India's campaign in the third WTC cycle. Having been runners-up in the first two editions, India had a chance to secure an early lead in the current cycle with a 2-0 victory. However, that opportunity was missed.

As a result of the drawn second Test, India currently stands below Pakistan with a 66.67 percentage of points earned on the WTC points table. Pakistan had won their series opener against Sri Lanka and now hold a dominant position in the second Test.

Australia, who retained the Ashes, stands in third place, followed by England.

India's next series in the 2023-2025 WTC cycle is scheduled five months later when they travel to South Africa for a two Test contest. The series will commence on December 26 at the Centurion, followed by the second match in Newlands on January 3.