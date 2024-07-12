'Pakistan Will Make You Forget India'

'Virat is a huge favorite in Pakistan.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Shahid Afridi. Photograph: PTI Photos from the Rediff Archives

Whote ball cricket legend Shahid Afridi has called upon the Indian team to participate in the Champions Trophy scheduled for 2025 in Pakistan. Despite political tensions, Afridi believes cricket should be separated from such matters.

'There's immense respect and love exchanged whenever India tours Pakistan, and vice versa,' Afridi said in an interview with News24 Sports.

'Politics shouldn't come in the way of cricket. An India-Pakistan match played in either country is a spectacle unlike any other.'

Afridi specifically mentioned Virat Kohli, expressing his belief that the star batter would be overwhelmed by the adoration he would receive from Pakistani fans.

'Virat is a huge favorite in Pakistan,' Afridi revealed. 'He'd likely forget the love he's gotten in India after experiencing the passion of Pakistani fans.'