Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Pakistan Will Make You Forget India'

'Pakistan Will Make You Forget India'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 12, 2024 10:23 IST
'Virat is a huge favorite in Pakistan.'
'He'd likely forget the love he's gotten in India after experiencing the passion of Pakistani fans.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Shahid Afridi. Photograph: PTI Photos from the Rediff Archives
 

Whote ball cricket legend Shahid Afridi has called upon the Indian team to participate in the Champions Trophy scheduled for 2025 in Pakistan. Despite political tensions, Afridi believes cricket should be separated from such matters.

'There's immense respect and love exchanged whenever India tours Pakistan, and vice versa,' Afridi said in an interview with News24 Sports.

'Politics shouldn't come in the way of cricket. An India-Pakistan match played in either country is a spectacle unlike any other.'

Afridi specifically mentioned Virat Kohli, expressing his belief that the star batter would be overwhelmed by the adoration he would receive from Pakistani fans.

'Virat is a huge favorite in Pakistan,' Afridi revealed. 'He'd likely forget the love he's gotten in India after experiencing the passion of Pakistani fans.'

REDIFF CRICKET
