News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Champions Trophy: 'BCCI's own decision not to go to Pakistan'

Champions Trophy: 'BCCI's own decision not to go to Pakistan'

Source: ANI
July 11, 2024 14:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Jay Shah with India captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah stated that not sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy is the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

A BCCI source told ANI on Thursday that India will not travel to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy.

"India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Will tell ICC to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka," the source said.

 

>Abdullah believes that establishing better relations solely doesn't fall on India, it is Pakistan's responsibility as well to improve the relations between both countries.

"What is new in this? Both countries have not played bilateral series for many years, it is BCCI's own decision not to go for the tournament. I have

always said that it is not only our country's responsibility to establish better relations between these two countries, if better relations are to be made then it is Pakistan's responsibility too," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

"The kind of attacks that are happening should not happen, the kind of atmosphere that is there should not be there, Pakistan will also have to play its role in this so that the relations between the two countries improve," he added.

India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the cricket-mad countries play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India were allowed to play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla had said in May that the Indian team would be sent to Pakistan for the tournament only if the central government permits it.

"In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India permits us. So we will go according to the decision of the Indian government," he had told ANI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Starc slams T20 World Cup scheduling
Starc slams T20 World Cup scheduling
Mr & Mrs Dhoni steal show at Ambani's Pooja ceremony
Mr & Mrs Dhoni steal show at Ambani's Pooja ceremony
Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus
Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus
Pacer Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC?
Pacer Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC?
Sarfira Review
Sarfira Review
CBI chargesheets man for 'doctored' UGC-NET paper
CBI chargesheets man for 'doctored' UGC-NET paper
Donkey agents misuse visa on arrival for trafficking
Donkey agents misuse visa on arrival for trafficking

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'One Last Time, Jimmy!'

'One Last Time, Jimmy!'

'India won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy'

'India won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances