India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: BCCI sources

India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: BCCI sources

Source: ANI
July 11, 2024 10:49 IST
IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, BCCI sources told ANI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will ask the ICC to host India's matches either in Dubai or Sri Lanka in a hybrid model, the source further added.

 

The ICC Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan next year and there are doubts whether India will make the trip across the border for the elite 50-overs tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2017.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has slotted its team's marquee Champions Trophy match against arch-foes India in Lahore on March 1

next year but the BCCI is yet to give its consent to the tentative schedule.

India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the cricket-mad countries play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India were allowed to play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won the last edition of the Champions Trophy when it was held in England in 2017 before it was discontinued due to a crowded calendar. However, it is being reintroduced with the ICC keen to stage a big event every year.

Source: ANI
Smriti Mandhana Sparks Dating Rumours
'I Wish Sunny Scores Another Century'
Can Sundar take Jadeja's place in India's T20 team?
Commander Karan Saxena Review
Krithi's Happy, Happy Glow
10 Skills That Matter At Job Interviews
Can Sundar take Jadeja's place in India's T20 team?
