Rohit, Kohli have much to prove in second England ODI

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hasn’t scored a fifty in any format since August 2024; he perished for just two runs in the first ODI against England at Nagpur. Photograph: BCCI

The barren run of skipper Rohit Sharma and selection conundrum that Virat Kohli's possible return poses are the towering obstacles in India's quest for a series win against England in the second One-Day International in Cuttack on Sunday.

India have a 1-0 lead in the series following the four-wicket victory at Nagpur, but Kohli being rested owing to a “sore right knee” raised concerns about his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy later this month.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill had indicated that Kohli could be back for the second match, which will be played at a venue where the latter scored a match-winning 85 against the West Indies in 2019.

Kohli also travelled to Cuttack along with his teammates and looked relaxed.

The Indian team will certainly welcome that sign, but it also raises a challenge in terms of selection.

Who will Kohli replace?

Shreyas Iyer, who came in for Kohli at the last minute by his own admission, scored a 36-ball 59 that has made his exclusion an almost unthinkable act.

If the past norms are followed, then Kohli will walk in for Shreyas, but it is more likely that Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the one who will have to make way for the batting icon.

It means that Gill could rejoin Rohit at the top, as Jaiswal did not have a blazing match either at Nagpur.

It remains to be seen how the team’s think-tank, led by Gautam Gambhir, which has shown a penchant for the left-right combination, navigates this situation.

Combination questions apart, Kohli is in need of runs and will must have good outing if he does make a return.

His form is under scrutiny in recent months, especially after his struggles in Australia, where he repeatedly nicked deliveries to the slip cordon or wicketkeeper.

His last competitive outing -- for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy-- too was a low-yielding one, managing just six before getting bowled by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

But One-day cricket is Kohli's staple format, and the 36-year-old needs just 94 runs to become the third batter to reach 14,000 runs in the format after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234).

Having played 283 ODI innings, Kohli can also become the fastest to this milestone, ahead of Tendulkar (350 innings) and Sangakkara (378).

Rohit's lean run

Rohit's struggles continue. He perished for just two in the first ODI, failing to shake off the disastrous run in the Test series against Australia.

His dismissal -- a mis-timed lofted shot off Liam Livingstone that ballooned to midwicket -- reflected his desperation for runs.

The Mumbai batter hasn’t scored a fifty in any format since August last year, when he made 64 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in the third match.

If he fails to get going in these two ODIs against England, it could raise deeper concerns about his form and future.

Settled bowling attack

India's bowling attack looks settled with fit-again pacer Mohammed Shami gradually settling in following his international comeback.

Having started off with a maiden, Shami slowly got into the scheme of things in Nagpur and dictated terms in the middle overs, returning with a figures of 1 for 38 from his eight overs.

Debutant Harshit Rana was taken apart by Phil Salt initially, and the young pacer ended up as the most expensive bowler at Nagpur, but he made crucial strikes, dismissing Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in the same over to turn the momentum in India's favour.

With fitness concerns lingering over lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Rana has an outside chance to push for his case with another fruitful outing.

Make-or-break for England

For Jos Buttler's men this will be a make-or-break match as they might look to change their downright aggressive batting approach with a much more sensible one.

England's success will depend on how their attacking template holds up against India's quality spinners, on a track here that could offer them appreciable help.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Match starts: 1:30 pm IST.