Home  » Cricket » Pakistan scrambles to ready stadium for Champions Trophy

Pakistan scrambles to ready stadium for Champions Trophy

Source: PTI
January 02, 2025 16:31 IST

Incomplete renovation work at Karachi Stadium worries PCB ahead of Champions Trophy

PCB

IMAGE: PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's media talk at Gaddafi Stadium as he inspected the venue's upgradation. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in a scramble to complete the renovation work of the National Stadium ahead of next month's Champions Trophy, and has moved all matches scheduled at the venue to other places.

The stadium will play host to the opening match of the ICC marquee event between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19.

 

“Due to the ongoing construction and renovation work it was decided against holding any matches at the NSK as it would only further delay the work and also disturb the players,” one official said.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, the premier first-class event in Pakistan, began on Thursday at the smaller UBL Complex here after getting shifted from the National Stadium.

The PCB has also announced that the two-Test series against the West Indies later this month would be held in Multan after scheduling the first Test in Karachi after continuing delay in the renovation work remained a cause of concern.

Some of the construction work, which was scheduled for a December 15 finish, was completed at the deadline and fresh instructions have been issued to the construction company to push the job schedule.

The PCB is carrying out massive construction work worth Rs 12 billion at all three venues scheduled to host the Champions Trophy including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

It includes renovation of the main NSK building, new dressing rooms, media centres, hospitality boxes and board offices.

A new electronic scoreboard is also being installed along with new chairs in enclosures and the fencing around the ground is also being replaced from scratch.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
