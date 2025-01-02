HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why India is destined to win Champions Trophy 2025

Why India is destined to win Champions Trophy 2025

Source: ANI
January 02, 2025 16:08 IST

'The white-ball team, it is pretty much settled'

'Plenty of options. Bowling will be very crucial. The hopes are very high'

Champions Trophy

IMAGE: With the tournament just a month away from commencement, Irfan Pathan feels India has a good chance to bring the title home. Photograph: ICC/X

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes India's white-ball team is 'settled' and backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to lift the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy is returning after more than seven years, and India will see it as an opportunity to add another ICC title to its title cabinet, especially after the T20 World Cup success in Barbados.

 

In the last edition, India made its way to the final but fell short against its arch-rival Pakistan and succumbed to a 180-run defeat. This time around, India will look to go all the way and take centerstage with the trophy in India's grasp.

With the tournament just a month away from commencement, Irfan feels India has a good chance to bring the title home.

"Team India can because if you look at the white-ball team, it is pretty much settled. To add to that, there are a couple of young gun players, that can be added as well. One of them is Nitish Kumar Reddy. That will only make the team stronger. Plenty of options. Bowling will be very crucial. The hopes are very high," Irfan said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

The eight-team event will comprise 15 matches in the 50-over format and will be held across Pakistan and Dubai. The previous edition finalists, India and Pakistan, are scheduled to face on February 23 in Dubai.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will serve as the three venues in Pakistan, hosting the tournament. Each venue will stage three group matches, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore is set to host the final on March 9 unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg will begin the next day, with India taking on Bangladesh.

Share:
 

