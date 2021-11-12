News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan PM Khan leads praise after team's World Cup loss

Pakistan PM Khan leads praise after team's World Cup loss

November 12, 2021 13:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan of Pakistan react following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final loss to Australia. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Pakistan's former cricket star prime minister, Imran Khan, offered consolation after Babar Azam's high-flying side suffered an exit from the Twenty20 World Cup with a heart-breaking defeat to Australia in the semi-finals.

 

Former champions Pakistan went into the contest having won all five of their round-robin matches in the Super 12 stage but wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade belted three sixes in a row on Thursday to clinch a see-saw chase to send Australia into Sunday's final.

"To Babar Azam and the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now because I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field," former captain Khan said on Twitter.

"But you should all be proud of the quality of cricket you played and the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia."

Former captain Ramiz Raja, who serves as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, also praised the team for their performance in the tournament, which they won in 2009.

"You have united the land truly and you have refreshed its mood with promise," Raja said. "We thank you and we are proud the way you fought. Well done boys."

There was also support for Hasan Ali who had a torrid time on the field against Australia.

Having conceded 44 runs in four wicketless overs, fast bowler Hasan also spilled a catch from Wade.

Fast bowling great Wasim Akram urged the fans to support Hasan instead of criticising him.

"What we don't want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now," Akram told Pakistani channel A Sports.

"This situation is as tough for the players as it is for the fans. The players will go to their rooms, they'll be quiet, they won't talk to their families and the defeat will haunt them.

"As a nation, we don't want to add fire to that fuel."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahane to lead India in 1st Test vs NZ
Rahane to lead India in 1st Test vs NZ
How Ravi Shastri Impacted Indian Cricket
How Ravi Shastri Impacted Indian Cricket
How Wade-Stoinis got Australia across the finish line
How Wade-Stoinis got Australia across the finish line
'An absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game'
'An absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game'
Recipe: Coconut Prawns
Recipe: Coconut Prawns
Rahane to lead India in 1st Test vs NZ
Rahane to lead India in 1st Test vs NZ
Police have greater role in border management: Doval
Police have greater role in border management: Doval

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

'An absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game'

'An absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game'

YES, WE DID IT MATE!

YES, WE DID IT MATE!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances