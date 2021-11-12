Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis scored 81 runs off 41 balls to take Australia to its first T20 World Cup final at the Dubai international cricket stadium, November 11, 2021.

Please click on the images for a better look at the West Australian and Tasmanian's celebrations after Australia defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets.

IMAGE: YES, WE DID IT, MATE! All Photographs: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

IMAGE: Victory looked likely for Pakistan before Stoinis and Wade calmly took Australia past the finishing line.

IMAGE: The batters celebrate as Haris Rauf looks on.

IMAGE: The pundits had predicted an England-Pakistan final, but a trans Tasman final it will be!

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com