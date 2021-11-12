News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Wade-Stoinis got Australia across the finish line

Source: ANI
November 12, 2021 00:18 IST
IMAGE: Australia's Matthew Wade celebrates with Marcus Stoinis after hitting the winning runs to beat Pakistan by 5 runs and win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade expressed his happiness after his side thrashed Pakistan in the second semi-final game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis and Wade played unbeaten knocks of 40 and 41 respectively as Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets to enter the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

 

"I was talking to Stoinis at the other end and tried to work out what they're doing. I got a little more pace on than expected, I probably could have used it a little bit earlier, but yeah… glad to get a couple at the end,” Wade said at the post-match presentation.

“There wasn't a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets. But when I got out there, me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. There was one short side and I was confident that if I had to target that then I could pull it off, but it got down to two-a-ball and you had to hit everything in your arc. I got a boundary away early on and then stalled for 5-6 balls, but Marcus got the boundary away and got us to a total where I was confident in the last two overs,” Wade said.

IMAGE: Matthew Wade hits a six off a ramp shot en route his match-winning 41 off 17 balls. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Aussie keeper reckons he’s repaid the faith shown in him by the selectors and the team.

“It (the win) hasn't sunk in, but probably when I sit down tonight it might sink in. I was out of the two teams for 2-3 years, just came back 20 games ago and am happy to have repaid the faith," he added.

Australia will now lock horns against New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

