News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner'

'What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner'

Source: PTI
November 12, 2021 13:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: David Warner smashed a double-bounced delivery from Mohammad Hafeez for a six. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday shared his views on David Warner smashing a double-bounced delivery from Mohammad Hafeez for a six during Australia's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Pakistan.

 

In the eighth over of the innings, the ball slipped out awkwardly from Hafeez's hand. The ball bounced twice before Warner dispatched it into the stands over deep mid-wicket.

The umpire signalled no-ball because the ball had bounced twice before signalling a six. Ashwin who has been a regular part of the debates involving the Spirit of Cricket -- ever since he Mankaded Jos Buttler in the IPL -- opined on the issue when former cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to call out the "shameful" act of Warner and tagged veteran spinner for his views on the same.

"What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?" Gambhir wrote.

Journalist Peter Lalor called it a 'bad take' to which Ashwin wrote: "His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong, this is wrong too. Fair assessment? @plalor."

Replying to another user on the thread, Ashwin sarcastically wrote: "Absolutely it was a wonderful hit by @davidwarner31. Great shot."

Ashwin was recently dragged into the Spirit of Cricket debate after he along with his Delhi Capitals teammate Rishabh Pant sneaked a single against Kolkata Knight Riders after the ball took a deflection of the wicketkeeper's body in the 2021 edition of IPL. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
4 Moments That Gave Australia Victory
4 Moments That Gave Australia Victory
YES, WE DID IT MATE!
YES, WE DID IT MATE!
Babar backs Hasan after costly blunder
Babar backs Hasan after costly blunder
Recipe: Coconut Prawns
Recipe: Coconut Prawns
Rahane to lead India in 1st Test vs NZ
Rahane to lead India in 1st Test vs NZ
Police have greater role in border management: Doval
Police have greater role in border management: Doval
Emergency grade air quality continues to smother Delhi
Emergency grade air quality continues to smother Delhi

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

When Wade thought this could be his last opportunity

When Wade thought this could be his last opportunity

How Wade-Stoinis got Australia across the finish line

How Wade-Stoinis got Australia across the finish line

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances