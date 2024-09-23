'Pakistan Cricket Board should learn from BCCI'

IMAGE: BCCI president Roger Binny with secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said the Pakistan Cricket Board 'should learn' from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on how run to game of cricket with 'professionalism'.



India are the top team in the world across formats. They won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, made it to the finals of the last two editions World Test Championships and finished runners up in the ODI World Cup last year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a humiliating 0-2

whitewash at home at the hands of Bangladesh. They are seventh in the World Test Championship 2025 standings with two wins from seven matches. They crashed out in the group stages in the latest edition of both the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup."PCB should learn from BCCI, their professionalism, their team, selector, captain, and coaches. These are the things that make a team number one and dominate the world. If we were so good, then Pakistan cricket wouldn't be here," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.'It is because of your ego Pakistan cricket is suffering,' he added.