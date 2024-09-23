News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Bumrah the best fast bowler across formats'

'Bumrah the best fast bowler across formats'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 23, 2024 13:55 IST
Jasprit Bumrah in Chennai

Photograph: Kind Courtesy TNCA/X

 Seasoned Australian batter Steve Smith has spoken glowingly of Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, calling the Indian arguably the best fast bowler across formats.

The five-Test series between India and Australia begins in Perth on November 22. India have won the past two series Down Under. If India are to do a three peat, Bumrah's rare skills will be heavily relied upon in Australia.

 

"He's a wonderful bowler, whether I face him with the new ball, slightly older ball, or even the old ball. He's got great skills with all of them. He's a great bowler, arguably the best fast bowler across the three formats. It's always going to be a challenge," Smith told Star Sports.

The 35-year-old has been opening for Australia in the past couple of series and is expected to do the same against India.

Smith, a veteran of 109 Tests, is likely to cross the 10,000-run milestone in the high-profile series, having so far made 9685 runs.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has done remarkably well since making his Test debut in January 2018, taking 164 wickets in 37 games at an average of 20.51. 

Source: PTI
Ashwin Can Break Another Record In Kanpur
Batters outdone by 'solid bounce' at Chennai: Ashwin
Ashwin's Daughters Celebrate Dad's 5-For
Miss Universe India Rhea Singha Has Fun With Fashion
Does Laapataa Ladies Deserve To Go To Oscars? VOTE!
Modi Knows How To Deal With Dissanayake
SEE: Chess Heroes Mimic Rohit Sharma
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

