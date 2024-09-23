Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated

IMAGE: The Indian men's team celebrate with the trophy after winning the Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday, September 22, 2024. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova/Chess.com

India created history at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday as the men's and women's teams won their maiden titles in a rare clean sweep of gold medals.



The Indian men's team outclassed Slovenia 3.5-0.5 while their women counterparts beat Azerbaijan with an identical margin in the 11th and final round to emerge triumphant at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

IMAGE: The India women's team celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

India became only the third country to win both the men's and women's gold medals in the same Chess Olympiad after China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

IMAGE: Chess legend Viswanathan Anand with the Indian men's and women's teams as they celebrate on the podium. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

The Indian men had won two bronze medals -- in 2014 and 2022, while the women had won bronze in the 2022 in Chennai.

IMAGE: Dommaraju Gukesh won the individual gold medal on the top board. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza



The Indian men comprising Dommaraju Gukesh, Arjun Eigaisi, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Vidit Gujrathi and Harikrishna Pentala dominated from the start, winning 10 matches and drawing just one to finish with 21 points.

Out of the 44 games played by the Indian men's team, they suffered only one loss when Pragganandhaa was beaten by Wesley So of the US in the penultimate round.

IMAGE: A jubilant Divya Deshmukh after winning the individual gold medal on Board 3. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova/Chess.com

The women's quarter of Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Tania Sachdev scored 19 points in total to emerge the winner ahead of Kazakhstan.



Gukesh, Arjun, Divya and Vantika also won individual gold medals. Gukesh enjoyed a dream tournament, finishing with 9 points in 10 games to claim the gold medal on the top board, while Arjun scored 10 points in 11 games to win individual gold on board three.

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi finished with 10 points in 11 games to bag the individual gold on Board 3. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova/Chess.com

Divya, who played all games, tallied 9.5 points to claim the individual gold on board three and Vantika bagged the individual gold medal on board four.





IMAGE: Vantika Agrawal on the podium after winning the individual gold medal on Board 4. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova/Chess.com

IMAGE: Praggnanandhaa, sister Vaishali their mother Nagalakshmi Rameshbabu with Grandmaster Judit Polgár, second right, arguably the greatest women's world chess player, and Grandmaster and former world chess champion Sofia Polgár, second left. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova/Chess.com

<p

IMAGE: Gukesh, Arjun, Divya and Harika at the press conference. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova/Chess.com

IMAGE: Fans gather to take selfies with Gukesh. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

IMAGE: Praggnanandhaa signs autographs for fans outside the venue. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza