India extend lead at top of WTC standings

IMAGE: India are on course to make it to their third straight WTC final. Photograph: BCCI

India extended their lead at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai.



The victory helped India gain 12 WTC points, moving to a percentage of 71.67%, while extending their lead on Australia in second (62.50%).



India stayed on course to make it to their third straight WTC final with seven victories from 10 Tests in the current WTC cycle. India lost the WTC 2021 final to New Zealand and in last year's title clash they were beaten by Australia.

They will play Bangladesh in the second and final Test, starting in Kanpur on Friday, followed by a three-Test series against New Zealand at home. Their last assignment of the current WTC cycle will be the five-Test series against Australia later this year.

India might need to win atleast five of their remaining nine Tests to ensure that they will make it to the final, while also hoping they don't lose points for slow over-rates.

The closest challenger for the top two slots is Sri Lanka, who outclassed New Zealand in the first Test Galle by 63 runs to keep themselves in the running for a place in the WTC Final at Lord's next year.

'The two results have led to shifts in the race for the two final spots, with India tightening their grip on top spot, and Sri Lanka leapfrogging their current opponents into third spot.'



'Bangladesh, who had jumped to the fourth position following an exceptional 2-0 win against Pakistan, drop to sixth place place (point percentage of 39.29%) behind Sri Lanka and England after the defeat,' said ICC on their website.



The victory against New Zealand was Sri Lanka's fourth in eight matches, moving them an even 50% of possible World Test Championship points, with a best possible percentage of 69.23% for Dhananjaya de Silva's men.



Sri Lanka, in third, are the best placed team to prevent a repeat of the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia.

But Sri Lanka's task to make it to the WTC 2025 final is not easy. They would need to beat New Zealand once more, claim a clean sweep of South Africa, and beat Australia 2-0 at home in a series early next year.

(World Test Championship Standings as on September 23, 2024)