Check out Dhoni's stunning new look!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 01, 2025 17:51 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Photograph: Aalim Hakim/Instagram

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni switches up his hairstyle, the internet takes notice. And his latest makeover? It’s sharp, fearless, and totally Dhoni.

 

With lighter tones and a salt-and-pepper finish, this new look proves once again that ‘Captain Cool’ never goes out of style.

On July 30, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to unveil Dhoni’s striking new look — and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Aalim shared a series of pictures and a video showcasing Dhoni’s transformation, writing, ‘Mahendra Singh Dhoni… when Captain Cool goes edgy — you know it’s game on! Crafted a sharp, bold, and effortless look for the legend himself. Just like his game — clean, fearless, and always ahead of the curve.’

Even his wife Sakshi Dhoni approved of the makeover. She playfully commented, ‘Bas bas, Aalim’ — along with an evil eye and monkey emoji — and later added, ‘Looking so young...’

From the cricket field to style statements, Dhoni continues to stay ahead of the game.

REDIFF CRICKET
