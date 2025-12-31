HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Post T20 WC snub, Gill eyes fresh start in VHT

December 31, 2025 13:24 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill will feature in Punjab’s matches on January 3 against Sikkim and January 6 against Goa in Jaipur. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shubman Gill is set to use the Vijay Hazare Trophy as his first platform for response after being left out of India’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad. The India Test and ODI captain will turn out for Punjab in the ongoing List A tournament, with the domestic stint doubling up as preparation for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

 

According to Cricbuzz, Gill will feature in Punjab’s matches on January 3 against Sikkim and January 6 against Goa in Jaipur. Punjab, grouped alongside powerhouse Mumbai in Group C, currently sit fourth with two wins from three games.

After completing his two games for Punjab, Gill will join the Indian squad in Baroda on January 7–8, ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11. The stint offers Gill valuable match practice and a chance to regain momentum ahead of the white-ball series.

Ravindra Jadeja, who recently returned to India’s ODI setup during last month’s home series against South Africa, has also confirmed his availability for the Saurashtra Cricket Association. Jadeja is set to play the January 6 and 8 fixtures against Services and Gujarat, as Saurashtra looks to improve on a modest record of one win from three games in Group B, which also includes a Rishabh Pant-led Delhi.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul could feature in Karnataka’s matches on January 3 and 6 against Tripura and Rajasthan in Ahmedabad, though the Karnataka State Cricket Association has yet to officially confirm his participation. Karnataka have enjoyed a perfect start, winning all three of their league games so far.

