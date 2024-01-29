'He is a super star in the making'

Shamar Joseph's seven-wicket haul helped West Indies to make history at the Gabba as they defeated Australia by 8 runs in the second Test match on Sunday in Brisbane.

In just his 2nd Test match, Shamar took 7 for 68 to to rip through the Australian batting and help the Windies seal a memorable win.

Shamar's heroics and the Windies win saw congratulations pouring in from every quarter. And it also left Windies legends Brian Lara and Carl Hooper, both who are now broadcasters, in tears.

Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh heaped rich praise on young sensation, calling him a 'saviour in the purest form of the game'.

“There is nothing like Test cricket and this man may be the saviour in the purest form of the game, (sic)” Waugh wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of Joseph. Cinderella stories are rare in sport but this was truly epic from a young man who has single-handedly reignited the passion of cricket followers in the Caribbean and all over the world,” added one of Australia's most successful captains.

Former West Indies pacer and top commentator Ian Bishop said of the 24-year-old Shamar: 'Shamar Joseph is a superstar in the making. What a first Test match tour.'