News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gabba hero Shamar Joseph's homecoming: Fans can't wait

Gabba hero Shamar Joseph's homecoming: Fans can't wait

January 30, 2024 13:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shamar Joseph

Photograph: Kind courtesy Windies Cricket/X

West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of his International League T20 (ILT20) stint and will instead head home to a hero's welcome in Guyana after engineering the Caribbeans' first Test win over Australia in 27 years.

Paceman Joseph's incredible seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the eight-run upset at the Gabba on Sunday came after he was forced to retire hurt due to a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening.

 

Shamar Joseph

The 24-year-old from the tiny Guyanese village of Baracara was to join the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 but will instead return home to soak up a warm reception in the Caribbean.

"(I'm) going back home with this joy in my heart and mind. I'm so happy," Joseph said in video posted on the team's social media on Tuesday.

"I just can't wait to see my kids, my family and my fiance -- and the supporters."

Having dominated Tests in the 1990s, the West Indies have struggled to remain competitive in the format with many of their top players opting to take part in lucrative T20 leagues instead.

Shamar Joseph

Joseph will have no shortage of offers to play franchise T20 but on Sunday he delighted a host of former West Indies greats by saying he was committed to Test cricket.

"I think I've made them really proud with my performance in the final Test," he said on Tuesday.

"I want this legacy to continue and move forward in West Indies cricket for a very, very long time."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pathetic, hopeless: Words that galvanised WI at Gabba
Pathetic, hopeless: Words that galvanised WI at Gabba
England 5-0 India? Monty Panesar sounds the alarm
England 5-0 India? Monty Panesar sounds the alarm
Kuldeep Could Turn The Tide For India
Kuldeep Could Turn The Tide For India
US, India to aid revenue growth for Pharma Inc
US, India to aid revenue growth for Pharma Inc
19 Spiral Galaxies Of The Universe
19 Spiral Galaxies Of The Universe
Amy Jackson Gets Engaged!
Amy Jackson Gets Engaged!
14 PFI workers get death for killing BJP leader
14 PFI workers get death for killing BJP leader

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Gabba, Hyderabad thrillers just what doctored ordered

Gabba, Hyderabad thrillers just what doctored ordered

'I must give a shout-out to the doctor'

'I must give a shout-out to the doctor'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances