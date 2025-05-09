Our warriors are standing tall: Rohit's powerful message

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s heartfelt message on social media has struck a chord across the country. Photograph: BCCI

As the nation grapples with shock and grief following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India's top athletes have come together to express unwavering support for the armed forces engaged in Operation Sindoor.

Leading the chorus is Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, whose heartfelt message on social media has struck a chord across the country.

"With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy... Our warriors are standing tall for our nation's pride," he wrote, urging fellow citizens to stay vigilant and avoid spreading misinformation.

Rohit’s former teammate Dhawan also paid his tribute to the Indian forces engaged in the conflict.

"Respect to our brave hearts for protecting our borders with such strength and stopping the drone attack on Jammu. India stands strong. Jai Hind," Dhawan tweeted.

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel added "Let's all stand behind our brave Indian Armed Forces as they protect our nation. We're with you, always."

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler Sindhu also paid tribute to the courage of Indian armed forces.

"To the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces — your courage, discipline, and sacrifice are the soul of our nation. In moments like OperationSindoor, we're reminded of the silent strength and selfless service that keep our tricolour flying high. India stands with you. Jai Hind " Sindhu posted.

The strikes were in response to the attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down. Pakistan retaliated by targetting 15 Indian cities, forcing another response from the Indian forces.