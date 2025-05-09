HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sehwag slams Pak for escalation, Neeraj backs Armed Forces

Sehwag slams Pak for escalation, Neeraj backs Armed Forces

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 09, 2025 11:05 IST

BSF

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI PHOTO

As tensions continue to mount between India and Pakistan following targeted attacks on Indian military stations, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has come out strongly against Pakistan’s actions.

The attacks, which involved missiles and drones striking locations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, have drawn sharp criticism from public figures and athletes alike.

Reacting to the situation, Sehwag condemned Pakistan’s intent and motives in a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), “War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet.

 

They have escalated to save its terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget.”

Virender Sehwag

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also voiced his support for the armed forces, urging citizens to act responsibly and stand united with the nation’s defenders during this critical time.

“We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let's do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone's safety during this time. Jai hind Jai bhaart Jai hind kii senaa,” Chopra wrote on X.

Joining them in expressing solidarity were former India cricketers Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who also posted messages of gratitude and support for the Indian military.

Pragyan Ojha

Neeraj Chopra

REDIFF SPORTS Mumbai
