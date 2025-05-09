HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Why be afraid? We're in India': Fan after IPL tie called off

May 09, 2025 00:45 IST

IPL match

IMAGE: Fans reflected the patriotic sentiments echoed by many in the stands. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was called off on Thursday night, not just due to technical issues, but also amid rising security concerns following a serious escalation along the Indo-Pak border.

Tensions spiked across the country after reports confirmed that Pakistan had launched missiles and drones into Indian airspace. The match was scheduled at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

 

With national security as the top priority, the BCCI, in coordination with local authorities, decided to abandon the match as a precautionary measure. The decision left fans in shock and confusion, as the match was abandoned when Punjab Kings were 122/1 after 10.1 overs.

One fan, Sudhir reflected the patriotic sentiments echoed by many in the stands.

"The match has been called off because of security reasons. What do we have to be afraid of? We are in our country. If anyone, it should be Pakistan who should be afraid. Bharat Mata ki Jai!" he said.

IPL match

Following the announcement, chants of 'Pakistan Murdabad' broke out among the spectators, capturing the mood of a nation on edge. The crowd, though disappointed by the cancellation, largely expressed support for the government's efforts to ensure public safety.

In response to the situation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India arranged a special Vande Bharat train to safely transport around 300 individuals -- including players, support staff, and the entire broadcast crew from Dharamshala to Delhi.

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

