HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India-Pak tensions force PSL out of Pakistan

India-Pak tensions force PSL out of Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 08:40 IST

x

The PCB on Friday decided to shift the remaining matches of its Pakistan Super League to the UAE because of the ongoing military confrontation with India which has left the event's foreign players anxious.

IMAGE: PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi alleged that India had targeted the Rawalpindi cricket stadium in the most recent strike inside Pakistan to disrupt the PSL. Photograph: PSL/X

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) said early this morning that the last eight fixtures, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, will now be staged in the UAE.

Schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course, a statement said.

 

PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi alleged that India had targeted the Rawalpindi cricket stadium in the most recent strike inside Pakistan to disrupt the PSL.

However, the Indian defence ministry has made it clear that only the air defence radars and systems were targeted on Thursday after Pakistan tried to hit 15 places in northern and western regions in India on Wednesday night.

"...in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE," Naqvi claimed.

The PCB chief said the shift to UAE was done so that domestic as well as foreign cricketers' concerns are suitably addressed.

"As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL," he said.

Earlier on Thursday the PCB called off a scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi stadium.

Reports in the British media stated that the English players competing in the league were considering leaving it due to security concerns. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MI's Corbin Bosch suspended from Pakistan Super League
MI's Corbin Bosch suspended from Pakistan Super League
Indian crew involved in Pakistan Super League returns home
Indian crew involved in Pakistan Super League returns home
Overseas stars to quit PSL after Operation Sindoor?
Overseas stars to quit PSL after Operation Sindoor?
India-Pak conflict puts PSL on the brink!
India-Pak conflict puts PSL on the brink!
PSL match postponed; English players may return home
PSL match postponed; English players may return home

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

New Smart TVs With Vision AI From Samsung For 2025

VIDEOS

Watch: Army releases video of its strong response to Pak amid drone attacks0:14

Watch: Army releases video of its strong response to Pak...

India shoots down Pakistani drones over Jammu airport 0:32

India shoots down Pakistani drones over Jammu airport

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!0:59

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD