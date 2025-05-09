IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The decision follows the abrupt abandonment of Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala, which was halted midway after Pakistani air attacks targeted several Indian cities.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

In response, the BCCI has arranged for players involved in the Dharamshala fixture to be evacuated via a special train. However, there is still no official word from either the BCCI or the IPL Governing Council on when — or if — the tournament will resume.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE.