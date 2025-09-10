Our batters overawed by big names, admits UAE coach

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI
September 10, 2025 22:55 IST

'If Arshdeep can't make it to playing eleven, it tells you about the (Indian) team's depth.'

Kuldeep

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of Indian bowlers, scalping four for seven in 2.1 overs. Photograph: ANI Photo

The UAE batters were exposed to such high quality bowling for the first time and were overawed by the big names in the opposition camp, said their head coach Lalchand Rajput following the nine-wicket loss to India in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

The UAE collapsed to 57 all out in 13.1 overs and India gunned down a rather small target in just 4.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav foxed the inexperienced UAE batters to end with a match-winning four-wicket haul.

The likes of Shivan Dube (3-4), Varun Chakaravarthy (1-4), Axar Patel (1-13) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-19) also played their part to perfection.

"They never play such kind of bowlers, they were overawed by big names," Rajput, also a former India cricketer and coach, said after the defeat.

India decided to go spin heavy for the opening game, playing just one specialist pacer in Bumrah, leaving out Arshdeep Singh.

"World champions will crush teams. It was good till powerplay but once spinners started operating, it changed. There was not much turn but if it's Kuldeep and Varun, even top batters struggle against them.

 

"Also, if Arshdeep can't make it to playing eleven, it tells you about the (Indian) team's depth," added Rajput.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
