How Guwahati Welcomed the Women's World Cup Trophy

IMAGE: Fans pose with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy during the Trophy Tour with DP World in Guwahati. Photograph: ICC

Guwahati’s cricketing spirit took center stage as it played host to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour.

Marking a historic first for the city, the tour celebrated not just the game, but the power of sport to bring communities together and inspire the next generation.

IMAGE: Students of NPS International School welcome the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy. Photograph: ICC

The six-day visit, which began on 31 August, offered fans a chance to celebrate the spirit of women’s cricket and connect with one of the sport’s most prestigious events.

IMAGE: Students of SBOA Public School pose with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy. Photograph: ICC

During the tour, the iconic trophy visited some of Guwahati’s most scenic and culturally significant landmarks, including the War Memorial, Northbrook Gate, and the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center. A picturesque ferry ride from Fancy Bazar Ghat allowed fans to witness the sun setting over the Brahmaputra River, further amplifying the experience.

IMAGE: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the ACA Stadium. Photograph: ICC

A highlight of the tour was its engagement with young cricket enthusiasts across six schools—NPS International School, SBOA Public School, South Point School, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, SAI RNS Academy, and Holy Child School. Students greeted the trophy with enthusiasm, participated in cricket-themed activities, and celebrated the tournament with games and interactive sessions.

IMAGE: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the Northbrook Gate. Photograph: ICC

The upcoming 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup promises to be one of the most accessible tournaments ever, with record-low ticket prices starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14)—the lowest for any ICC global event.

IMAGE: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the Fancy Bazar Ghat. Photograph: ICC

Following its memorable stop in Guwahati, the Trophy Tour is now headed to Visakhapatnam, continuing its journey through key cities in India and Sri Lanka. The tournament itself will be held from 30 September to 2 November, with matches at DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).