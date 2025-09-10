HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » ICC T20 Rankings: Abhishek on top, Bishnoi, Arshdeep move up

ICC T20 Rankings: Abhishek on top, Bishnoi, Arshdeep move up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 18:30 IST

x

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma continues to sit atop the table with 829 rating points. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh moved up to the sixth and 10th spot respectively in the latest ICC T20 rankings released on Wednesday.

While Varun Chakravarthy remains the highest-ranked Indian bowler at No 4 spot, the trio of Bishnoi, Arshdeep and Axar Patel moved up one spot each to reach sixth, 10th and 13th.

Among batters, Abhishek Sharma continues to sit atop the table with 829 rating points, followed by Tilak Varma on second and skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the sixth spot.

But Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was not selected for the Asia Cup in India's 15-member squad and is among the five reserve players, slipped one position to be ranked 11th.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson both gained one position each to be ranked 26th and 34th.

 

Among all-rounders, Hardik Pandya remains No 1 with 252 rating points.

The T20I rankings were updated following the conclusion of the tri-series involving UAE, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan won the competition with a 75-run victory against Afghanistan in the final.

There were no changes in ODI rankings for batters with India's Shubman Gill ranked world No 1, captain Rohit Sharma at No 2, Virat Kohli at No 4 and Shreyas Iyer at No 8.

However, in the latest ODI rankings for bowlers, India's Kuldeep Yadav slipped one position to be ranked fourth and Ravindra Jadeja dropped two places to 10th. Both Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj also slipped two places each to be ranked 14th and 15th.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Asia Cup: No Demand For India-Pakistan Game
Asia Cup: No Demand For India-Pakistan Game
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
'Let's Conquer Asia!': Captain SKY Sounds Clarion Call
'Let's Conquer Asia!': Captain SKY Sounds Clarion Call
'Rohit Doesn't Fit In India's All-Time Tests Greats'
'Rohit Doesn't Fit In India's All-Time Tests Greats'
How Guwahati Welcomed the Women's World Cup Trophy
How Guwahati Welcomed the Women's World Cup Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 2

Crispy Bread Rolls: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Gadgets Indians Can't Live Without

VIDEOS

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan leaves from Maharashtra Sadan1:00

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan leaves from...

Mrunal Thakur spotted at the airport0:59

Mrunal Thakur spotted at the airport

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!1:17

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV