HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India humiliate UAE in Asia Cup opener- All out for 57

India humiliate UAE in Asia Cup opener- All out for 57

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 10, 2025 21:41 IST

x

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav shines with 4-wicket haul. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Kuldeep Yadav didn't show any signs of rustiness while running through a clueless UAE batting line-up as India dismissed the home team for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Wednesday.

 

Kuldeep, who had a frustrating time in the UK after warming the bench for five straight Tests, was too skillful for the UAE batters to comprehend, ending with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/19 in 3 overs) started the slide with a perfect yorker to remove Kerala born Alishan Sharafu (22 off 17 balls), who had till then survived audaciously with three boundaries and a six.

Once Bumrah landed a perfect one at the base of Sharafu's boots, UAE's promising start turned into a sorry tale with batters making a beeline back to the dug-out.

The troika of spinners -- Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy (1/4 in 2 overs) and Axar Patel (1/13 in 3 overs) are bowlers whom the players from associate nations don't play regularly and UAE had no clue how to counter them.

Shivam Dube (3/4 in 2 overs), whose bowling is going to be important heading into T20 World Cup, helped himself with career-best figures, polishing off the tail in style.

Rahul Chopra wanted to hit out of trouble against Kuldeep and was holed out at long-on while left-handed Harshit Kaushik had no clue how to tackle a chinaman's googly -- one that comes into the southpaw.
Skipper Muhammad Waseem (19 off 22 balls) found it difficult to get going and when he tried to sweep Kuldeep, the ball bounced a tad extra.

In all, the Indian bowlers delivered 81 balls -- 13.1 overs plus two wides and UAE batters couldn't score off 52 deliveries.

The bowling plans laid by Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav were perfectly executed by the unit and the Dubai track is helping the spinners and the trio is expected to trouble other teams as well.

Brief Scores:

UAE: 57 all out in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22; Shivam Dube 3/4, Kuldeep Yadav 4/7).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah makes impact; but workload debate continues
Bumrah makes impact; but workload debate continues
'Let's Conquer Asia!': Captain SKY Sounds Clarion Call
'Let's Conquer Asia!': Captain SKY Sounds Clarion Call
Asia Cup: When Gavaskar, Khanna Stole The Show
Asia Cup: When Gavaskar, Khanna Stole The Show
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Dhoni Or Rohit? Who's Most Successful T20 Captain?
Dhoni Or Rohit? Who's Most Successful T20 Captain?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 2

Crispy Bread Rolls: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Gadgets Indians Can't Live Without

VIDEOS

Tokyo hosts World Sushi Cup Japan for International chefs2:26

Tokyo hosts World Sushi Cup Japan for International chefs

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan leaves from Maharashtra Sadan1:00

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan leaves from...

Sunjay Kapur's Sister Backs Karisma Kapoor In Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Battle4:29

Sunjay Kapur's Sister Backs Karisma Kapoor In Rs 30,000...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV