Bumrah makes impact; but workload debate continues

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the crease couldn’t have been more emphatic—just a few overs into India’s Asia Cup opener against the UAE, the star pacer struck early, cleanly uprooting the stumps of in-form Alishan Sharafu for 22.

India’s first breakthrough came courtesy of their spearhead, reminding fans why Bumrah is considered a match-winner.

Despite his brilliant start, the debate over his workload continues to simmer. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja had earlier urged the team to rest Bumrah for the opener, citing the pacer’s limited participation in the recent England Test series, where he featured in only three of five games.

“What’s the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you wrap him in cotton wool. Now even against the UAE, you need him? Either you don’t protect him at all, or you preserve him in matches like this. Logic clearly points that way, but we never seem to act logically,” Jadeja had remarked.

“The match is against the UAE. No disrespect—I’ve seen their captain Muhammad Wasim and his talent—but this is a T20 World Cup-winning Indian team. I’m very clear. If Bumrah plays tomorrow, I’ll go on strike!” he added.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan echoed similar sentiments, saying, “You need to protect Bumrah, I get that. But if you’ve come to play a series, you should commit fully. You’re not here just for recovery or workload management—you’re here to compete.”

As India begins its campaign with Bumrah delivering early breakthroughs, balancing his fitness with the team’s long-term goals remains a delicate task. One thing is certain: when he’s on song, Bumrah is impossible to ignore, and the UAE match has already provided a glimpse of his lethal form.