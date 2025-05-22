HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
England off to a brisk start against Zimbabwe

England off to a brisk start against Zimbabwe

May 22, 2025 18:18 IST

Zak Crawley

IMAGE: England opener Zak Crawley plays the pull shot during Day 1 of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put together a dominant unbeaten partnership as the home side quickly moved to 130 runs without loss on the opening morning of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

At lunch, Duckett was 75 not out with Crawley unbeaten on 53 after 26 overs as England wasted little time imposing themselves on proceedings at a rate of five runs per over.

Duckett was the first to reach his half century off 47 balls with nine boundaries and Crawley soon followed, taking 76 balls to reach his 50 at Trent Bridge.

Ben Duckett

IMAGE: Ben Duckett hits a boundary. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Crawley has been short of runs and potentially needs an imposing innings to solidify his place for the five-Test series against India that follows the four-day clash with Zimbabwe.

Visiting captain Craig Ervine won the toss and put England into bat, hoping the cloudy and cold conditions would force an early breakthrough but Zimbabwe’s seamers toiled without success on a placid wicket.

While tall bowler Blessing Muzarabani asked questions of the England batters, Richard Ngarava had little impact and Tanaka Chivanga proved expensive while Victor Nyauchi came on after 20 overs with the openers well set.

IMAGE: England's opener Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Zimbabwe's first Test in England in more than 20 years represents a rare opportunity for the southern Africans to test themselves as the hosts prepare for the series against India before the Ashes in Australia.

 

England handed a debut to seamer Sam Cook as well as a return to the Test arena, after a two-year injury-enforced absence, for fellow fast bowler Josh Tongue.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
