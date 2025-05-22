Nita Ambani Ensures COVID Safety First

IMAGE: Sanitiser before celebration! Photograph: JioHotstar/X

Celebrations were in full swing after Mumbai Indians stormed into the IPL play-offs, but MI Owner Nita Ambani made sure health wasn't left on the sidelines.

As COVID-19 cases rise again across India, Nitaben was seen reinforcing safety protocols in a moment that quickly went viral.

Following MI's emphatic 59 run win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium, which secured their spot in the IPL 2025 play-offs alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, Nitaben was seen personally enforcing COVID protocols.

She poured hand sanitiser into Jasprit Bumrah's palms before he joined the post-match celebrations. She did the same for leg-spinner Karn Sharma. Bumrah smiled and complied, sanitising his hands before engaging in handshakes and team celebrations.