HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Nita Ambani Ensures COVID Safety First

Nita Ambani Ensures COVID Safety First

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 09:16 IST

x

Nita Ambani

IMAGE: Sanitiser before celebration! Photograph: JioHotstar/X
 

Celebrations were in full swing after Mumbai Indians stormed into the IPL play-offs, but MI Owner Nita Ambani made sure health wasn't left on the sidelines.

As COVID-19 cases rise again across India, Nitaben was seen reinforcing safety protocols in a moment that quickly went viral.

Following MI's emphatic 59 run win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium, which secured their spot in the IPL 2025 play-offs alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, Nitaben was seen personally enforcing COVID protocols.

She poured hand sanitiser into Jasprit Bumrah's palms before he joined the post-match celebrations. She did the same for leg-spinner Karn Sharma. Bumrah smiled and complied, sanitising his hands before engaging in handshakes and team celebrations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19 Returns, But No Cause For Alarm
COVID-19 Returns, But No Cause For Alarm
Where It Began For MI And Ended For DC
Where It Began For MI And Ended For DC
IPL PIX: Santner, SKY power MI into play-offs
IPL PIX: Santner, SKY power MI into play-offs
DC falter, but Rahul adds another feather to his cap
DC falter, but Rahul adds another feather to his cap
'Kohli Gave Indian Cricket Belief'
'Kohli Gave Indian Cricket Belief'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

OnePlus Pad 3 Tablet Coming Soon

VIDEOS

Intense dust storm, rain and hail hit Delhi-NCR after stretch of heat1:38

Intense dust storm, rain and hail hit Delhi-NCR after...

'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's father makes U-turn3:16

'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's father makes U-turn

'Trump being Trump': Ex-US NSA on president claiming credit for Indo-Pak truce0:55

'Trump being Trump': Ex-US NSA on president claiming...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD