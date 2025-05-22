He's 14. Smashed IPL 100. Now in India U-19 for England

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is set to represent India on the England tour this June. Photograph: BCCI

From lighting up the IPL to earning his India U-19 call-up—Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s meteoric rise continues.

At just 14, the Bihar-born sensation stunned the cricketing world with a jaw-dropping century off just 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals, and now, he’s set to represent India on the England tour this June.

The baby-faced power-hitter from Samastipur, Bihar, took the tournament by storm when he smashed a blistering 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur—becoming the youngest-ever centurion in men’s T20 cricket.

Suryavanshi finished the season with 252 runs in seven matches, boasting an average of 36.00 and an extraordinary strike rate of 206.56, including one century and a half-century.

Though he’s yet to notch up a hundred in first-class or List A cricket—with five first-class and six List A games for Bihar under his belt—he previously scored a century against Australia U19 in the first Youth Test in Chennai last year, underlining his potential at the junior level.