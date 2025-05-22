Where It Began For MI And Ended For DC

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' players celebrate winning their match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians stormed into the IPL 2025 play-offs for the 11th time in 18 seasons with a thumping 59 run victory over Delhi Capitals, who crashed out after a rollercoaster campaign.



MI were at their clinical best with both bat and ball, while DC had only themselves to blame for failing to seize key moments in what was a virtual knockout encounter.



After opting to bowl first, DC kept MI under pressure for most of the innings. In fact, they looked in control until the final overs.

At 132/5 after 18 overs, MI were in danger of finishing under 150.



But a stunning counterattack in the last 12 balls turned the match on its head.



Naman Dhir launched a blistering assault while Suryakumar Yadav rediscovered his timing.

Mukesh Kumar was hammered for 27 in the 19th over, followed by a 21-run final over from Dushmantha Chameera, as MI rallied to post 180/5.

IMAGE: Sameer Rizvi is bowled by Mitchell Santner. Photograph: BCCI

On a two-paced pitch, DC never really threatened in the chase. Once Faf du Plessis (6) and K L Rahul (11) perished inside the first three overs, the DC batting unit collapsed, with only Vipraj Nigam (20) and Sameer Rizvi (39) crossing the 20-run mark.



It marked a dramatic fall for DC, who were once being touted as title contenders after a dream start.

This was, in fact, the first time in IPL history that a team failed to qualify for the play-offs after winning its first four games.



Despite a revamped leadership group and backroom staff, DC missed the play-offs for a fourth consecutive year. Their stunning collapse from potential table-toppers to also-rans will sting for a while.



They will look back and wonder where it all went wrong for them.

Ironically, the turning point of DC's campaign came earlier in the tournament against Mumbai Indians when they lost a match they had all but won on April 13, 2025.



Chasing 206, DC seemed on course with just 15 needed from nine balls and three wickets in hand. But in a dramatic collapse, they lost their last three wickets to run-outs off successive deliveries, folding for 193 in 19 overs.



Until that game, DC had been on a roll with consecutive wins over Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and were touted to break their IPL title jinx.

IMAGE: MI Spinner Mitchell Santner celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

However, the shocking defeat to MI derailed their momentum. Though they managed to squeeze out a narrow Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals in the next game, three losses in the next four matches proved fatal.



Their match against Punjab Kings was cancelled mid-way following the military confrontation between India and Pakistan and the rescheduled fixture didn't help their campaign.



With pace spearhead Mitchell Starc not returning after the break, DC's bowling attack has looked toothless. Gujarat Titans then handed them a 10 wicket hammering before MI completed their ouster.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: BCCI

In contrast, MI bounced back after a slow start. After winning just one of their first five matches, the five-time champions looked headed for another early exit for the second year in a row.



But everything changed after their dramatic win against DC, when they held their nerve in a tense finish to pull off a remarkable comeback. That morale-boosting win triggered a revival that saw MI win six games on the trot.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai notched up emphatic wins over SRH (twice), CSK, LSG and Rajasthan Royals.



The turnaround coincided with Jasprit Bumrah's return to full fitness while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also hit form when it mattered most.

MI have historically been slow starters, but once they find their rhythm, they are hard to stop. Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have impressed during the league stage but MI now look like the team to beat in the play-offs.