IMAGE: Shubman Gill’s masterful unbeaten 101 guided India home with 21 balls to spare. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, thanks to a composed century from opener Shubman Gill in a tense Group A clash on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 229, India seemed poised for a comfortable victory. However, early stumbles put them under pressure before Gill’s masterful unbeaten 101 guided them home with 21 balls to spare.

Shubman Gill termed his 101 not out as “one of the most satisfying innings” for himself.

“Definitely (it was) one of my most satisfying innings that I've played and my first century in an ICC event so very satisfying and very happy with the way I performed,” he said.

“When myself and Rohit bhai went out there, cutting the ball wasn't that easy because the balls outside the off (stump) weren't coming onto the bat. So I thought of using my feet to even the fast bowlers when I'm trying to go over the circle,” he said.

“When the when the spinners came on me and Virat bhai were talking about in the middle that it's not easy to score signals off the front foot,” he added.

Gill said he was asked to finish off the match. “At one point there was a bit of pressure on us and the message was sent from outside (that) I have to try to be at the end and that's what I tried to do,” he said.